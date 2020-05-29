Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 4,430 Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 30.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,430 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ABB were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ABB during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of ABB during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of ABB during the fourth quarter worth $7,803,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ABB during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ABB during the first quarter worth $25,000. 4.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABB stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,006,973. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.00. ABB Ltd has a twelve month low of $14.71 and a twelve month high of $25.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.08.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. ABB had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that ABB Ltd will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Liberum Capital cut shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ABB in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Vertical Research cut shares of ABB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.66.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

