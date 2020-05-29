Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 1,366 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp makes up 0.7% of Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of USB. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USB stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.92. 759,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,510,425. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.18. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.36 and a twelve month high of $61.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.62.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 23.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on USB shares. ValuEngine cut U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Compass Point cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Cfra cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.60.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

