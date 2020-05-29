Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Has $482,000 Stake in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,988 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 335.6% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.10. 151,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,086,933. Corteva has a 12 month low of $20.38 and a 12 month high of $32.78. The firm has a market cap of $20.20 billion and a PE ratio of -23.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.20. Corteva had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corteva will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CTVA shares. BNP Paribas raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. KeyCorp started coverage on Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Corteva from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America downgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.47.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

