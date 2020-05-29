Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 31.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,118 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,556,669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $74,659,000 after purchasing an additional 72,773 shares during the period. Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV now owns 78,185 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 7,831 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 10,084 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 296,271 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $14,209,000 after purchasing an additional 15,929 shares during the period. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSCO stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,569,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,734,946. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.14. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $58.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.10. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Nomura upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.13.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

