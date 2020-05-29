Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) by 22.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,668 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.19% of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SUSC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 437,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,236,000 after acquiring an additional 208,081 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,392,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 129,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after acquiring an additional 47,640 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 415.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 32,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 70,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 23,463 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SUSC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.00. 33,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,672. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.42 and a one year high of $27.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.64 and its 200 day moving average is $26.44.

