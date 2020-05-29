Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 20.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,714 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in T. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in AT&T by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,385,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,132,000 after purchasing an additional 160,538 shares in the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 96,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,776,000 after acquiring an additional 4,762 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 26,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 10,057 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 257,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,059,000 after acquiring an additional 12,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foothills Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Foothills Asset Management Ltd. now owns 46,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. 53.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:T traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.59. The company had a trading volume of 19,219,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,116,900. The company has a market capitalization of $219.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.08. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

Several research firms have commented on T. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.02.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang bought 6,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $198,500.06. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,207.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

