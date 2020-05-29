Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 609 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 0.3% of Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12,575.0% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000.

Shares of EFA stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,549,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,846,441. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.81. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $45.72 and a one year high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

