Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 1,007 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ESGU. Highland Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,863,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,338,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,089,000 after buying an additional 391,338 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 17,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 5,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.14. The company had a trading volume of 9,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,999. iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF has a 12-month low of $49.12 and a 12-month high of $75.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.19 and its 200 day moving average is $67.36.

