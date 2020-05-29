Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Takes $754,000 Position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 79,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $135,000. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 91,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,062,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,517,000.

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,537. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.58. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $37.69 and a 52-week high of $59.01.

