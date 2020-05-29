Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Takes Position in HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 12,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HD Supply by 55.7% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 692,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,674,000 after purchasing an additional 247,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in HD Supply by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,458,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,468,000 after buying an additional 505,077 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its holdings in HD Supply by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 5,315,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,133,000 after buying an additional 875,576 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in HD Supply in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,581,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in HD Supply by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 138,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,935,000 after buying an additional 6,957 shares in the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HDS traded down $0.78 on Friday, reaching $31.22. 700,719 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,027,537. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.69 and a fifty-two week high of $43.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.33 and its 200-day moving average is $35.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. HD Supply had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lauren Taylor Wolfe acquired 41,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.59 per share, for a total transaction of $970,233.11. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 409,506 shares of company stock valued at $10,889,949 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered HD Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on HD Supply from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. BidaskClub upgraded HD Supply from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

