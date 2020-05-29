Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 18.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,175 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Loews were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of L. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Loews in the 4th quarter worth $712,539,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Loews by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,213,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $669,198,000 after buying an additional 990,874 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Loews by 8,118.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 381,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,274,000 after buying an additional 376,470 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in Loews by 48.0% in the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 736,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,660,000 after purchasing an additional 238,784 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Loews by 21.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,039,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,190,000 after purchasing an additional 181,000 shares during the period. 60.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Loews stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.02. 571,313 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,468,029. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of -80.17 and a beta of 0.77. Loews Co. has a twelve month low of $27.33 and a twelve month high of $56.88.

Loews (NYSE:L) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter. Loews had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 2.88%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%.

Several research analysts have commented on L shares. ValuEngine lowered Loews from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on Loews from $71.24 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Loews from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

