Leucrotta Exploration (CVE:LXE) Given New C$0.50 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Leucrotta Exploration (CVE:LXE) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$0.40 to C$0.50 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

LXE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Firstegy upgraded Leucrotta Exploration from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. National Bank Financial downgraded Leucrotta Exploration from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$1.00 to C$0.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$0.30 target price on Leucrotta Exploration and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$0.68.

CVE:LXE traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$0.46. 12,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,512. Leucrotta Exploration has a 12-month low of C$0.15 and a 12-month high of C$0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.38 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.53.

Leucrotta Exploration (CVE:LXE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$6.87 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Leucrotta Exploration will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Leucrotta Exploration Company Profile

Leucrotta Exploration Inc operates as an oil and natural gas company. The company acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas reserves in northeastern British Columbia, Canada. It holds interest in approximately 100,500 gross acres of Montney land in Doe/Mica. Leucrotta Exploration Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

