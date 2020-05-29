LikeCoin (LIKE) Trading Up 0.2% Over Last Week

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 29th. In the last week, LikeCoin has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. LikeCoin has a market cap of $1.35 million and approximately $667.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LikeCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00042356 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 44.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $504.10 or 0.05347273 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00055289 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002223 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00031041 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003314 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004351 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010616 BTC.

LikeCoin Profile

LikeCoin is a token. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,004,894,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 340,072,737 tokens. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here . LikeCoin’s official website is like.co . LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin

LikeCoin Token Trading

LikeCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LikeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LikeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

