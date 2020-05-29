Litecoin Plus (LCP) Market Capitalization Tops $81,533.22

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. One Litecoin Plus coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0296 or 0.00000314 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Litecoin Plus has traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar. Litecoin Plus has a market capitalization of $81,533.22 and approximately $31.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,713.97 or 2.93975641 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004044 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00022504 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Ethereum Dark (ETHD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Profile

Litecoin Plus (LCP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 8th, 2017. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. The official website for Litecoin Plus is litecoinplus.co . Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP

Litecoin Plus Coin Trading

Litecoin Plus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Plus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

