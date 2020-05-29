LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) Stock Position Increased by Alpine Associates Management Inc.

Alpine Associates Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) by 302.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,088,084 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 817,700 shares during the period. LogMeIn comprises about 3.6% of Alpine Associates Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Alpine Associates Management Inc.’s holdings in LogMeIn were worth $90,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of LogMeIn by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 844 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of LogMeIn by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,614 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,550,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of LogMeIn by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of LogMeIn by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 631 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of LogMeIn by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 21,492 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 93.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LOGM traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $85.01. The stock had a trading volume of 294,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,035. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. LogMeIn Inc has a 12-month low of $62.02 and a 12-month high of $86.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -250.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.78.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The software maker reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. LogMeIn had a positive return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $322.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LogMeIn Inc will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded LogMeIn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised LogMeIn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. LogMeIn currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.38.

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

