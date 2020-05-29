Lookers (LON:LOOK) Receives Hold Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their hold rating on shares of Lookers (LON:LOOK) in a report published on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated an under review rating on shares of Lookers in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 64.60 ($0.85).

LOOK stock traded up GBX 1.60 ($0.02) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 25.10 ($0.33). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,276,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,774. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.11, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Lookers has a twelve month low of GBX 10.54 ($0.14) and a twelve month high of GBX 88 ($1.16). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 20.88 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 40.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.49 million and a P/E ratio of 3.44.

Lookers plc engages in the sale, hire, and maintenance of motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company engages in the sale of new and used cars, and vans; and servicing, repair, and sale of franchised parts to customers' vehicles. It operates 155 franchised dealerships representing 32 manufacturers from 100 locations.

