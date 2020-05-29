Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Position Boosted by Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC

Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 380,802 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises 3.1% of Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC owned about 0.05% of Lowe’s Companies worth $32,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LOW. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $561,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 12,037 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 129.7% in the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 9,051 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 5,110 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,841 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth $375,000. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison purchased 10,000 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $103.86 per share, with a total value of $1,038,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,356,747.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $105.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Cfra lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. TheStreet upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.44.

LOW traded up $1.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $129.67. 3,395,242 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,197,477. The stock has a market cap of $96.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.38. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $131.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.35.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $19.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.33 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 220.44% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

