Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Receives Buy Rating from William Blair

William Blair reissued their buy rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.82 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.16 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on LULU. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $256.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $264.00 to $197.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $238.45.

LULU stock traded up $13.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $297.57. 238,823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,652,009. The company has a 50-day moving average of $230.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.59. The company has a market capitalization of $37.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.96. Lululemon Athletica has a twelve month low of $128.85 and a twelve month high of $291.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 39.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 173,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $24,997,277.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,842.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 35,489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.60, for a total transaction of $7,899,851.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at $857,455.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 692,916 shares of company stock worth $132,896,980. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 473 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 25.0% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 250 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 12.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 438 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.2% in the first quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,605 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

