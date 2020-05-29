Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) Receives $90.44 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.44.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LITE shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Lumentum from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Lumentum from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th.

Shares of LITE stock traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $72.55. 675,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,609,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 6.24. Lumentum has a 12 month low of $40.28 and a 12 month high of $93.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.64 and a 200 day moving average of $76.30.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.21. Lumentum had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $402.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lumentum will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brian Lillie sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total transaction of $276,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,239,274.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 4,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $349,065.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,327 shares of company stock valued at $860,830 in the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Lumentum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,796,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 5.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,137,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,807,000 after acquiring an additional 60,573 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 26.5% in the first quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 878,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,701,000 after acquiring an additional 184,100 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 843,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,850,000 after acquiring an additional 162,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Lumentum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,860,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

