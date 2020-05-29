MAG Silver Corp (TSE:MAG) Receives C$19.48 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of MAG Silver Corp (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$19.48.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MAG. TD Securities raised their price target on MAG Silver from C$19.50 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Scotiabank set a C$20.00 price target on MAG Silver and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on MAG Silver from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$16.50 target price on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cormark reiterated a “top pick” rating and issued a C$18.60 target price on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Tuesday.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

MAG traded up C$1.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$17.43. The company had a trading volume of 368,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,093. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion and a P/E ratio of -319.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.78. MAG Silver has a 52 week low of C$5.33 and a 52 week high of C$19.14. The company has a quick ratio of 84.83, a current ratio of 85.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MAG Silver will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard Peter Clark sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.60, for a total transaction of C$744,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,513 shares in the company, valued at C$716,341.80. Also, Senior Officer Michael John Curlook sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.50, for a total value of C$262,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,693,002.50.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on acquiring, exploring, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Juanicipio property covering 7,679 hectares located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.