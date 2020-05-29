Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) Stock Price Down 9.6%

Shares of Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) were down 9.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.01 and last traded at $3.03, approximately 5,087,766 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 7,814,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.35.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MNK shares. ValuEngine upgraded Mallinckrodt from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Mallinckrodt to $3.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Cfra cut their price objective on Mallinckrodt from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Mallinckrodt from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Mallinckrodt from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.54.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.54. The company has a market capitalization of $238.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 3.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $665.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.07 million. Mallinckrodt had a positive return on equity of 29.14% and a negative net margin of 39.56%. Mallinckrodt’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mallinckrodt PLC will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Mallinckrodt during the first quarter valued at $4,163,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Mallinckrodt during the first quarter valued at $109,000. Centerbridge Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Mallinckrodt during the first quarter valued at $2,307,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Mallinckrodt during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in Mallinckrodt by 398.5% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 537,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 430,055 shares during the period. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mallinckrodt plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Brands, and Specialty Generics and Amitiza.

