Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Sold by Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management decreased its holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Markel comprises approximately 1.6% of Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Markel were worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markel in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Markel in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Markel in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markel in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markel in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Markel news, Chairman Alan I. Kirshner sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 20,453 shares in the company, valued at $20,453,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Anthony F. Markel sold 111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $845.27, for a total transaction of $93,824.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MKL traded down $28.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $901.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,296. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Markel Co. has a 1-year low of $710.52 and a 1-year high of $1,347.64. The company has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of -62.62 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $887.75 and a 200-day moving average of $1,072.10.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $15.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.34 by $6.10. Markel had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a positive return on equity of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 16.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on MKL shares. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating on shares of Markel in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $945.00 target price on shares of Markel in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,250.00 target price on shares of Markel in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Markel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,029.00.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

