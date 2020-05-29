Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Acquired by Brightworth

Brightworth grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies comprises approximately 1.1% of Brightworth’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Brightworth’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $6,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 119,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 112.0% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Finally, MU Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.1% in the first quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 46,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,199,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MMC shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Cfra upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.50.

NYSE:MMC traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.59. 166,431 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,331,547. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.88. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.33 and a 12 month high of $119.88.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 10.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.06%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

