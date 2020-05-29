Martello Tec Gp (CVE:MTL) Rating Reiterated by Pi Financial

Pi Financial reissued their buy rating on shares of Martello Tec Gp (CVE:MTL) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Pi Financial also issued estimates for Martello Tec Gp’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners upgraded Martello Tec Gp from a speculative buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th.

Martello Tec Gp (CVE:MTL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$3.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.30 million.

