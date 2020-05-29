MayTech Global Investments LLC Buys 186 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

MayTech Global Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,261 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Illumina makes up about 1.3% of MayTech Global Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. MayTech Global Investments LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $2,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 696 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 765 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 12,154 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 620 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN traded down $9.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $363.17. 883,464 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 960,243. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.78 and a fifty-two week high of $380.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $54.64 billion, a PE ratio of 57.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $318.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $303.88.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.39. Illumina had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 26.48%. The firm had revenue of $859.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,713,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sam Samad sold 1,356 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $488,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,396,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,754 shares of company stock worth $8,679,224 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ILMN shares. Citigroup cut Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Illumina from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Argus raised their target price on Illumina from $340.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Illumina from $370.00 to $356.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Illumina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $332.24.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

