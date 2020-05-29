MayTech Global Investments LLC Lowers Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

MayTech Global Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 32.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,349 shares during the period. Booking makes up 1.7% of MayTech Global Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. MayTech Global Investments LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $3,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $920,496,000. First Pacific Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 5,187.2% in the 1st quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 132,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $178,180,000 after acquiring an additional 129,939 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 369.9% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 163,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $219,682,000 after acquiring an additional 128,545 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,872,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,864,326,000 after acquiring an additional 95,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 345,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $710,309,000 after acquiring an additional 95,143 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BKNG. Cowen decreased their price objective on Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Booking from $1,870.00 to $1,790.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet cut Booking from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Booking from $1,550.00 to $1,450.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Booking from $1,650.00 to $1,600.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,730.96.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded down $12.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,636.96. 403,224 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 666,926. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,107.29 and a 52 week high of $2,094.00. The company has a market cap of $69.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,455.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,722.73.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.12 by ($2.35). Booking had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 78.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $11.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 22.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

