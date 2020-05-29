MayTech Global Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 200 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,445,773 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,598,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219,627 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,911,953 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,567,161,000 after acquiring an additional 157,055 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,039,818 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,651,587,000 after acquiring an additional 194,488 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Adobe by 1.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,486,574 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,382,527,000 after purchasing an additional 98,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Adobe by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,872,434 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,261,878,000 after purchasing an additional 202,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.45, for a total transaction of $211,470.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,517,351.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.88, for a total transaction of $156,312.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,975,582.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,298 shares of company stock worth $4,025,976. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ADBE traded up $5.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $385.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,383,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,530,352. The company’s fifty day moving average is $351.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $335.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Adobe Inc has a 52 week low of $255.13 and a 52 week high of $391.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.90.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 33.54%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADBE. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $345.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $329.00 to $293.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.54.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

