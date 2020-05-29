MayTech Global Investments LLC Purchases 1,899 Shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

MayTech Global Investments LLC increased its position in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,851 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow comprises approximately 3.1% of MayTech Global Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. MayTech Global Investments LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $6,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in ServiceNow by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 472,923 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $133,516,000 after purchasing an additional 57,661 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth approximately $260,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,401,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ServiceNow by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,939 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on NOW. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on ServiceNow from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on ServiceNow from $365.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $380.00 to $376.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $362.96.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded up $5.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $383.27. 922,772 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,285,175. ServiceNow Inc has a fifty-two week low of $213.99 and a fifty-two week high of $396.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $73.05 billion, a PE ratio of 111.68, a P/E/G ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $335.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $306.32.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow Inc will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John J. Donahoe sold 212,908 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.49, for a total transaction of $72,493,044.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 294,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,352,617.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 26,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.56, for a total transaction of $7,112,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,828.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 343,795 shares of company stock worth $115,218,038. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.