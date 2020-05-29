MayTech Global Investments LLC Purchases 429 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

MayTech Global Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,442 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the quarter. Stryker makes up 1.6% of MayTech Global Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. MayTech Global Investments LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,859 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Stryker by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,633 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV boosted its stake in Stryker by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 19,849 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Stryker by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,651 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Stryker by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,187 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus cut their target price on Stryker from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Stryker from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Stryker from $145.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $248.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.23.

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 350 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.20, for a total value of $66,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,293,611.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Katherine Ann Owen sold 9,149 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.79, for a total value of $1,708,941.71. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,085 shares in the company, valued at $202,667.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,020 shares of company stock worth $2,447,446. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SYK traded down $1.13 on Friday, hitting $194.22. 932,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,782,991. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.58. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $124.54 and a 12 month high of $226.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.22 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.85.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

