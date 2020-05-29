MayTech Global Investments LLC Purchases 843 Shares of Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD)

MayTech Global Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the quarter. Pinduoduo makes up 0.9% of MayTech Global Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. MayTech Global Investments LLC’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $1,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Pinduoduo by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 254,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,637,000 after purchasing an additional 50,206 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 191.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 32,317 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the fourth quarter worth $543,000. Finally, Growth Interface Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Growth Interface Management LLC now owns 920,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,794,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PDD traded up $4.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,951,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,716,184. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.13 billion, a PE ratio of -58.52 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.89. Pinduoduo Inc has a 52 week low of $18.46 and a 52 week high of $69.69.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 22nd. The company reported ($2.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($2.39). The business had revenue of $6.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 36.19% and a negative net margin of 28.48%. The business’s revenue was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo Inc will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PDD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays cut Pinduoduo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.35.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo Inc operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

