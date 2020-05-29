MayTech Global Investments LLC Raises Stock Position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

MayTech Global Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,169 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Paypal comprises 4.6% of MayTech Global Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. MayTech Global Investments LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $9,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in Paypal during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Paypal during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Paypal by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Paypal in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Paypal in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Paypal from $125.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Paypal from $120.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, Nomura Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Paypal from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.24.

PYPL stock traded up $4.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $153.14. 4,920,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,846,306. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.18. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $82.07 and a 1 year high of $154.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 87,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total value of $9,450,179.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 229,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,627,859.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total transaction of $2,415,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 620,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,978,530.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 255,625 shares of company stock worth $28,513,730 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

