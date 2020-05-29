Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) Stock Holdings Lowered by Alpine Associates Management Inc.

Alpine Associates Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,596,657 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 389,887 shares during the quarter. Mellanox Technologies accounts for approximately 7.7% of Alpine Associates Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Alpine Associates Management Inc. owned about 2.85% of Mellanox Technologies worth $193,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mellanox Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mellanox Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,253,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mellanox Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 823 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MLNX. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Mellanox Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Mellanox Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Mellanox Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. SP Angel upgraded Mellanox Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mellanox Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.33.

Shares of MLNX remained flat at $$124.89 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.72. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $96.18 and a 12 month high of $124.95.

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The semiconductor producer reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $428.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.40 million. Mellanox Technologies had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 18.04%. The business’s revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mellanox Technologies

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells interconnect products and solutions. Its products facilitate data transmission between servers, storage systems, communications infrastructure equipment, and other embedded systems. The company offers InfiniBand solutions, including switch and gateway integrated circuits (ICs), adapter cards, cables, modules, and software, as well as switch, gateway, and long-haul systems; and Ethernet solutions, such as Ethernet switch products and Ethernet adapters for use in enterprise data center, high-performance computing, embedded environments, hyperscale, Web 2.0, and cloud data centers.

