Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Sold by BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. lowered its position in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 32.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,400 shares during the period. Mercadolibre comprises approximately 3.6% of BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings in Mercadolibre were worth $11,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 5.7% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,654,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,303,000 after acquiring an additional 253,078 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,623,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,351,000 after purchasing an additional 864,708 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,227,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,026,000 after purchasing an additional 227,377 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 519.6% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,074,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 572,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,313,000 after purchasing an additional 112,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MELI traded up $17.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $844.87. The stock had a trading volume of 38,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,156. Mercadolibre Inc has a 1-year low of $422.22 and a 1-year high of $864.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $674.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $615.31. The company has a market cap of $41.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.98 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.04. Mercadolibre had a negative net margin of 8.28% and a negative return on equity of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $652.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.27 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mercadolibre Inc will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

MELI has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Mercadolibre from $620.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Mercadolibre from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $630.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Mercadolibre in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mercadolibre has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $733.40.

In related news, Director Meyer Malka bought 5,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $522.22 per share, with a total value of $3,065,431.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

