Meredith (NYSE:MDP) Shares Gap Up to $15.71

Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.00, but opened at $15.71. Meredith shares last traded at $17.45, with a volume of 2,146,480 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Meredith from $44.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Meredith from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Get Meredith alerts:

The company has a market cap of $719.55 million, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.84 and its 200 day moving average is $25.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.83). Meredith had a negative net margin of 8.39% and a positive return on equity of 32.80%. The firm had revenue of $701.70 million during the quarter.

In other news, insider Patrick Mccreery acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.63 per share, for a total transaction of $32,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,690.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas H. Harty acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.82 per share, for a total transaction of $218,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,361,273.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 17,800 shares of company stock worth $384,022 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meredith by 5,521.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meredith by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Meredith by 417.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meredith during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Meredith by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. 91.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meredith Company Profile (NYSE:MDP)

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Meredith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meredith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.