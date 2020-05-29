Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Given “Buy” Rating at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reissued their buy rating on shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) in a report released on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. Evercore ISI currently has a $75.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $65.00 target price (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cascend Securities lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.85.
Micron Technology stock traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.59. The stock had a trading volume of 18,134,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,867,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.74. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $31.13 and a fifty-two week high of $61.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.64.
In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $199,845.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,401,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 2,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $114,390.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 73,054 shares in the company, valued at $3,287,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optimal Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Micron Technology by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,613 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,148,000 after acquiring an additional 15,396 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,218,470 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,196,628,000 after acquiring an additional 6,711,318 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden increased its stake in Micron Technology by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 140,358 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,903,000 after acquiring an additional 56,747 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its stake in Micron Technology by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,438,927 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $60,521,000 after acquiring an additional 15,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Micron Technology by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,504,010 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $189,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.
Micron Technology Company Profile
Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.
