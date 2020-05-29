Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Given “Buy” Rating at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reissued their buy rating on shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) in a report released on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. Evercore ISI currently has a $75.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $65.00 target price (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cascend Securities lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.85.

Micron Technology stock traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.59. The stock had a trading volume of 18,134,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,867,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.74. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $31.13 and a fifty-two week high of $61.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.64.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $199,845.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,401,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 2,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $114,390.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 73,054 shares in the company, valued at $3,287,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optimal Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Micron Technology by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,613 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,148,000 after acquiring an additional 15,396 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,218,470 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,196,628,000 after acquiring an additional 6,711,318 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden increased its stake in Micron Technology by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 140,358 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,903,000 after acquiring an additional 56,747 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its stake in Micron Technology by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,438,927 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $60,521,000 after acquiring an additional 15,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Micron Technology by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,504,010 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $189,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

