Moffett Nathanson Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Moffett Nathanson reiterated their buy rating on shares of Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) in a research report released on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $170.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Paypal from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $120.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Paypal from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $156.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $142.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $5.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $154.57. 5,987,879 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,846,306. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $171.35 billion, a PE ratio of 96.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $127.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.18. Paypal has a twelve month low of $82.07 and a twelve month high of $154.55.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paypal will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $2,415,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 620,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,978,530.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 92,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.63, for a total transaction of $9,977,301.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 174,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,749,253.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 255,625 shares of company stock valued at $28,513,730. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in Paypal in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Paypal in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 54.3% in the first quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paypal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Paypal in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

