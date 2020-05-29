Mosaic Capital (CVE:M) Getting Somewhat Negative News Coverage, Study Shows

News stories about Mosaic Capital (CVE:M) have been trending somewhat negative recently, according to InfoTrie. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Mosaic Capital earned a news sentiment score of -1.57 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Mosaic Capital from C$4.25 to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th.

Shares of M stock traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$2.00. 6,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,756. The company has a market cap of $20.98 million and a P/E ratio of -2.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$2.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.32. Mosaic Capital has a 1 year low of C$1.90 and a 1 year high of C$6.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.77, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Mosaic Capital (CVE:M) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$78.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$97.90 million. As a group, analysts predict that Mosaic Capital will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic Capital Company Profile

Mosaic Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, growth capital, mature, buyouts, and middle market investments. It prefers to invest in consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, financials, healthcare, industrials, information technology, materials, telecommunication services, utilities sectors and infrastructure, distribution, construction, business services, oil and gas services, manufacturing and real estate industries.

