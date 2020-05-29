Nano Market Cap Hits $118.28 Million (NANO)

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. Nano has a market capitalization of $118.28 million and approximately $5.15 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nano coin can now be purchased for $0.89 or 0.00009416 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, Kucoin, CoinFalcon and Koinex. Over the last week, Nano has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,427.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $220.04 or 0.02334027 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $238.25 or 0.02527262 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.57 or 0.00472828 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00012508 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.79 or 0.00708482 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00076779 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00022319 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.62 or 0.00494505 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Nano

Nano (CRYPTO:NANO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is /r/raiblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nano’s official message board is forum.raiblocks.net . Nano’s official Twitter account is @raiblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nano is nano.org/en

Buying and Selling Nano

Nano can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Nanex, Binance, CoinFalcon, Bitinka, RightBTC, OKEx, Bit-Z, Koinex, Kucoin, Mercatox, HitBTC, Coindeal, Gate.io and CoinEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

