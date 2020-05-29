Nanoco Group’s (NANO) “Under Review” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their under review rating on shares of Nanoco Group (LON:NANO) in a report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Nanoco Group from GBX 20 ($0.26) to GBX 15 ($0.20) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th.

Shares of LON NANO traded up GBX 0.15 ($0.00) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 15.35 ($0.20). 2,633,181 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,250,000. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 9.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 12.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.94 million and a P/E ratio of -11.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.32, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.71. Nanoco Group has a one year low of GBX 5.55 ($0.07) and a one year high of GBX 40.80 ($0.54).

Nanoco Group (LON:NANO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported GBX (0.66) (($0.01)) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Nanoco Group will post -2.4095239 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nanoco Group Company Profile

Nanoco Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and licensing of cadmium and heavy-metal-free quantum dots (CFQD), and semiconductor nanomaterials for use in various commercial applications. The company offers cadmium free quantum dots, CFQD quantum dot films, copper indium gallium di-selenide/sulfide nanoparticles, and copper indium di-selenide/sulfide nanoparticles.

