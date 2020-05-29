Nanoco Group’s (NANO) “Under Review” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their under review rating on shares of Nanoco Group (LON:NANO) in a report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Separately, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Nanoco Group from GBX 20 ($0.26) to GBX 15 ($0.20) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th.
Shares of LON NANO traded up GBX 0.15 ($0.00) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 15.35 ($0.20). 2,633,181 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,250,000. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 9.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 12.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.94 million and a P/E ratio of -11.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.32, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.71. Nanoco Group has a one year low of GBX 5.55 ($0.07) and a one year high of GBX 40.80 ($0.54).
Nanoco Group Company Profile
Nanoco Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and licensing of cadmium and heavy-metal-free quantum dots (CFQD), and semiconductor nanomaterials for use in various commercial applications. The company offers cadmium free quantum dots, CFQD quantum dot films, copper indium gallium di-selenide/sulfide nanoparticles, and copper indium di-selenide/sulfide nanoparticles.
