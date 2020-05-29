Napco Security Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC) Receives $26.33 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Napco Security Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.33.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.
In related news, insider Jorge Hevia sold 38,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total transaction of $827,872.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,355,671.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 78,541 shares of company stock worth $1,707,177 in the last ninety days. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
NSSC remained flat at $$22.57 during midday trading on Tuesday. 18,465 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,247. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.20 million, a P/E ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.20. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Napco Security Technologies has a 52-week low of $13.33 and a 52-week high of $34.91.
Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $26.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.15 million. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 19.95%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Napco Security Technologies will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Napco Security Technologies Company Profile
Napco Security Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells security products and software worldwide. The company offers access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.
Recommended Story: Yield Curve
Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.