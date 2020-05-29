Napco Security Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC) Receives $26.33 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Napco Security Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

In related news, insider Jorge Hevia sold 38,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total transaction of $827,872.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,355,671.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 78,541 shares of company stock worth $1,707,177 in the last ninety days. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSSC. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Napco Security Technologies by 290.0% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 390,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,916,000 after acquiring an additional 290,000 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 67.6% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 714,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,845,000 after buying an additional 288,451 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 396,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,652,000 after buying an additional 154,835 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Napco Security Technologies during the first quarter worth $1,704,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Napco Security Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $2,457,000. 46.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NSSC remained flat at $$22.57 during midday trading on Tuesday. 18,465 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,247. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.20 million, a P/E ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.20. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Napco Security Technologies has a 52-week low of $13.33 and a 52-week high of $34.91.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $26.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.15 million. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 19.95%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Napco Security Technologies will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells security products and software worldwide. The company offers access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

