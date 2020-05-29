NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) Issues Q2 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) issued an update on its second quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.10-0.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $98-102 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $98.89 million.

Shares of NPTN stock opened at $8.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.46 and a 200-day moving average of $7.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. NeoPhotonics has a 12-month low of $3.52 and a 12-month high of $9.99. The company has a market capitalization of $426.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.61.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.12. NeoPhotonics had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $97.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that NeoPhotonics will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

NPTN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of NeoPhotonics in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of NeoPhotonics from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of NeoPhotonics from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of NeoPhotonics from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of NeoPhotonics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.83.

In other news, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 59,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $589,572.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 395,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,910,219.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,488 shares of company stock valued at $873,866. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals.

