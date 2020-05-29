NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) Trading 5.4% Higher

NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN)’s stock price traded up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.74 and last traded at $8.74, 1,194,340 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 20% from the average session volume of 993,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.29.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NPTN shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of NeoPhotonics from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of NeoPhotonics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on NeoPhotonics from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on NeoPhotonics from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.13 million, a PE ratio of 168.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.61.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.12. NeoPhotonics had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 0.89%. The business had revenue of $97.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that NeoPhotonics Corp will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NeoPhotonics news, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 16,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $156,093.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $49,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,488 shares of company stock valued at $873,866 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NPTN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in NeoPhotonics by 17.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,500,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,394,000 after purchasing an additional 514,399 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in NeoPhotonics by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,826,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,490,000 after buying an additional 68,259 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 12.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,926,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,967,000 after acquiring an additional 220,438 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,883,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,654,000 after acquiring an additional 401,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,820,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,199,000 after purchasing an additional 571,466 shares during the period. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile (NYSE:NPTN)

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals.

