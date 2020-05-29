New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) Price Target Raised to $8.50 at Piper Sandler

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $7.00 to $8.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised New Residential Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BTIG Research cut their price target on New Residential Investment from $18.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet downgraded New Residential Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Argus downgraded New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Nomura Securities lifted their target price on New Residential Investment from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.94.

NRZ traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.30. 6,326,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,797,520. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.80. New Residential Investment has a 1-year low of $2.91 and a 1-year high of $17.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.51.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $185.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.46 million. New Residential Investment had a positive return on equity of 14.32% and a negative net margin of 67.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that New Residential Investment will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other New Residential Investment news, CFO Nicola Santoro, Jr. purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.84 per share, for a total transaction of $292,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $292,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan L. Tyson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.01 per share, for a total transaction of $50,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 125,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $629,932.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NRZ. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in New Residential Investment during the fourth quarter worth $63,713,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in New Residential Investment during the fourth quarter worth $33,210,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in New Residential Investment by 105.5% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,891,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997,995 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in New Residential Investment by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,786,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in New Residential Investment by 60.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,354,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.80% of the company’s stock.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

