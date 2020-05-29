NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) Shares Sold by Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 20.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,098 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in NewMarket in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NewMarket in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NewMarket in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in NewMarket in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in NewMarket in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 55.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine cut NewMarket from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of NewMarket stock traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $438.21. 24,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,125. NewMarket Co. has a 1 year low of $304.65 and a 1 year high of $505.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $415.05 and a 200-day moving average of $438.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.52.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.11 by $1.56. The firm had revenue of $559.42 million during the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 43.71% and a net margin of 12.55%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th.

About NewMarket

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, metalworking fluids, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

