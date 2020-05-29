NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 46.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,015 shares during the quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NEE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $1,651,472,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 10,443.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 644,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,005,000 after acquiring an additional 638,081 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 992,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,410,000 after acquiring an additional 481,589 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 140.1% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 751,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $180,763,000 after acquiring an additional 438,369 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,295,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $552,291,000 after acquiring an additional 434,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $4.68 on Friday, reaching $256.04. 1,762,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,384,214. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $234.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. NextEra Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $174.80 and a fifty-two week high of $283.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 17.77%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.91%.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO James L. Robo sold 70,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,113,284.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 7,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total value of $1,744,764.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,048,748.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,698 shares of company stock worth $19,052,094 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NEE. Barclays dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $310.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Vertical Research began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.07.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.