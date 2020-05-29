Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Stake Lowered by Slow Capital Inc.

Slow Capital Inc. cut its holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,582 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 5,888 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Nike were worth $2,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Nike in the fourth quarter worth $236,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Nike by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,485,657 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $454,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016,633 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd boosted its holdings in Nike by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 24,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 5,320 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Nike by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,893 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nike during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Nike news, COO Andrew Campion sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $5,880,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NKE. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on shares of Nike from $117.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of Nike in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nike from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Nike in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Nike in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.18.

NKE stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 705,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,376,179. Nike Inc has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $105.62. The stock has a market cap of $155.30 billion, a PE ratio of 36.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.60.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.19. Nike had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 51.49%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Nike’s payout ratio is presently 39.36%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

