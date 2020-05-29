Nippon Life Insurance Co. Makes New Investment in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Nippon Life Insurance Co. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,030,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $196,257,000. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 5.4% of Nippon Life Insurance Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth $27,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth $31,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth $39,000. 44.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $2.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $232.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,200,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,839,356. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $164.93 and a twelve month high of $237.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $217.02 and a 200 day moving average of $211.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

