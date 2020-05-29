Noble (NYSE:NE) Trading Down 5.7%

Shares of Noble Co. PLC (NYSE:NE) traded down 5.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.15, 20,051,700 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 239% from the average session volume of 5,907,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Capital One Financial cut shares of Noble from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Noble from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Noble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Noble from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Noble from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $1.61.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $32.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.71.

Noble (NYSE:NE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $281.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.80 million. Noble had a negative net margin of 129.80% and a negative return on equity of 10.23%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Noble Co. PLC will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Noble by 106.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,539,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 2,344,391 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Noble by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,366,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,611 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Noble by 101.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,213,437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,800 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Noble by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,898,472 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,757,000 after purchasing an additional 504,944 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Noble by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,131,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 426,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Noble Company Profile (NYSE:NE)

Noble Corporation plc operates as an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry worldwide. It provides contract drilling services using mobile offshore drilling units. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 24 drilling rigs consisted of 8 drill ships, 4 semisubmersibles, and 12 jack ups.

