Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) Trading 5.4% Higher

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) shares traded up 5.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.55 and last traded at $5.50, 436,216 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 7% from the average session volume of 467,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.22.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NDLS shares. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Noodles & Co from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub cut Noodles & Co from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Noodles & Co in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded Noodles & Co from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Noodles & Co from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.94.

The firm has a market capitalization of $254.30 million, a PE ratio of -96.67 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $100.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.82 million. Noodles & Co had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 10.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Noodles & Co will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Noodles & Co by 149.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,724 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Noodles & Co by 120.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 4,837 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Noodles & Co during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Noodles & Co in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Noodles & Co in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of January 1, 2019, the company operated 394 company-owned and 65 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

