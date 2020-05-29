NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the forty-two analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and thirty-three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $348.97.

NVDA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Cascend Securities raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective (up from $295.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Wedbush raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $340.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $282.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $5.29 on Friday, hitting $344.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,669,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,309,102. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $305.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.82. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $132.60 and a 1 year high of $367.27. The company has a market capitalization of $212.76 billion, a PE ratio of 64.66, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 10.29 and a quick ratio of 9.70.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 28.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 13.94%.

In related news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.33, for a total value of $4,446,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,098,168.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.27, for a total transaction of $230,383.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 107,376 shares of company stock valued at $27,649,807. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 95 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

